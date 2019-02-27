CONCORD — "Georgia 0'Keeffe Paints Paradise," the award-winning musical by William Ogmundson of New London and Tom Dunn of Henniker, will come to the Hatbox Theatre on Saturday, March 2, at 4 p.m.
The benefit performance will be performed in Concord prior to opening on March 4 at the Hudson Guild Theatre off Broadway in New York, New York.
The 2019 performances feature a new cast, with Jocelyn Duford of Londonderry playing the famed painter Georgia O'Keeffe and newcomer Nen Horan of Sandown making her professional debut as Patricia, O’Keeffe’s real-life Hawaiian guide.
The Alchemists' Workshop musical has won awards off-off Broadway in New York City at the Midtown International Theatre Festival, and critical praise in the 47 communities where it has played since opening in November 2016.
While at the Jewell Theatre, composer Will Ogmundson won the Best Music & Lyrics Award and the actress originally playing Patricia won the Best Supporting Actress Award.
Most recently, the musical had a run at the Derek Walcott Theatre in Boston.
The musical is based on O'Keeffe trip to Hawaii, sponsored by the Dole Pineapple Company, to do for the pineapple what she had done for the Iris and the Magnolia. When she arrived in prewar Hawaii, O'Keeffe discovered that she hated the islands, the planter class that ruled the islands, and the pineapple as a subject for a painting. She struck up a friendship with the daughter of the biggest Dole planter, Patricia, and their friendship continued for more than 60 years through letters.
Tickets for the performance are $17, $14 for members, seniors, and students, and $12 for senior members. Tickets are available at www.hatboxnh.com and by calling 603-715-2315.
Hatbox Theatre is located at the Steeplegate Mall, 270 Loudon Road, Concord.
