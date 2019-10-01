LACONIA — The Community Wellness Center is hosting an open house and flu clinic on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. The center focuses on more than just physical health; it’s a place that also betters mental health. While the center is there for health and fitness, it's also a place to feel at home.
Community Wellness Center is a self-supporting department of LRGHealthcare available to serve the health and fitness needs of everyone. It provides a place to go for a workout that’s safe and supervised by a medical health professional. Those looking to start an exercise program, no matter their stage in life, can feel comfortable knowing there is medical staff on site to monitor the clients. The center is staffed by Advanced Emergency Medical Technicians 6 a.m.-6 p.m., Monday, Wednesday and Friday. An exercise specialist is also available to help create an individual, customized exercise program.
To learn more about the Community Wellness Center in Laconia, call 603-527-9355 or stop by 22 Stafford St., in Normandin Square, across from Rite Aid.
