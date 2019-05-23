TILTON — Belknap-Merrimack Community Action Program is looking for volunteers who like to drive and have a desire to help community elders.
With the Tilton Senior Center Executive Committee, the group will present two information sessions on the Volunteer Driver Program. The volunteer service allows drivers to choose how many or few trips they provide.
The two sessions will take place at the Tilton Senior Center, 11 Grange Road, Tilton, on Monday, June 3, at 5:30 p.m. and on Friday, June 7, at 11:30 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.