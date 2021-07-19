DURHAM — The following students have been named to the sean's list at the University of New Hampshire for the spring 2021 semester.

ALTON

Highest Honors

Erika Schofield, Jesse DeJager and Andrew Hamilton

High Honors

Christopher Watson, Alexander Brown, Zander Guldbrandsen and Steven Stanton

BARNSTEAD

Highest Honors

Patrick Hussey, Ava Blair and Jacob Blair

BELMONT

Highest Honors

Michael Marrone, Hailley Simpson, Alise Shuten and Trevor

High Honors

Alexus Day of Belmont, Seth Rupp, Cole Contigiani and Kaitlynn Delisle

Honors

Ramsay Stroud

CENTER BARNSTEAD

Highest Honors

Gordon Unzen, Wesley Demers, Tabitha Kelley, Kaci Gilbert, Gwendolyn West and Reilly Gray

High Honors

Connor Lacourse  

Honors

Aidan Gehly

GILFORD

Highest Honors

Colton Workman, Gabrielle Podmore, Shaun Edson, Brad Ferreira, Sean DeSautelle, Shannon Anderson, David Hart, Natalie Noury, Riley Glover and Grant Workman

High Honors

Roy Gardiner, Christian Remick, Erica Cao, Natalie Fraser, Kaylee Lemire, Matthew McDonough and Christian Workman

Honors

Alden Blais and Michael Wernig

GILMANTON

Highest Honors

Alexa McNamara and Emily Waite

High Honors

Samantha Knowles

GILMANTON I.W.

Highest Honors

Jillian Cookinham and Lauren Dean

Honors

Hannah Waite

LACONIA

Highest Honors

Isabella Lovering and Aiden Moser

High Honors

Beth Newton of Laconia, Aarohn Dethvongsa, Kate Persson, Skyler Tautkus, Ranuli Abeysinghe, Nemanja Boskovic and Mark Casella

Honors

Jacquelyn Pia of Laconia, Victoria Dean of Laconia and Adrianna Dinsmoor

LITTLETON

Highest Honors

Cameron Banks 

MEREDITH

Highest Honors

David Hackett and Aria Shufelt

High Honors

Kathryn Cohen, Rachel Taggett, Morgan White, Sydney Phelps, Liam Bennett, Anna Pollak and Brenna Chrusciel

Honors

Juliana Salamanca and Emma Knowles

MOULTONBOROUGH

Highest Honors

Zoe Dawson, Hannah Roth, Madison Smith, Dylan McLaughlin, Tyler McLaughlin, Katie DuBois, Brianna Lear and Christina Merchant

High Honors

Jake Malatesta, Josie Collins and Elizabeth Cousins

Honors

Christian Marsh, Jenny Packard, Nicole Ertel and Devin Rooney

NEW HAMPTON

Highest Honors

Maxfield Paro and Emily Judkins

Honors

Kathryn Donnelly

PLYMOUTH

Highest Honors

Isabel Cole, Maya Coykendall, Hayden Dahl and Emily Miller

High Honors

Rosa Bailey of Plymouth, Joy Woolley and Isabella Wingsted

SANBORNTON

Highest Honors

Daisy Burns, Jason Plant and Noah Longval

Honors

Hannah Max

NORTHFIELD

Highest Honors

Harrison Parent, Joseph Marcoux, Sarah Marcoux, Emilee Martin, Felicia Blodgett-Duran, Michael Roy and Mary Thomas

High Honors

Ila Bartenstein

Honors

Joshua Shevlin

TILTON

Highest Honors

Olivia Dill, Kimberly Lowrey, Kylee Rock, Nathaniel Wilson and Brianna Turner

High Honors

Olivia MacLean, Douglas Jones of Tilton, Christopher Hanson and Anthony Syhabout

Honors

Thomas Marchese

WINNISQUAM

Highest Honors

Jon Marchiolo

 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.