DURHAM — The following students have been named to the sean's list at the University of New Hampshire for the spring 2021 semester.
ALTON
Highest Honors
Erika Schofield, Jesse DeJager and Andrew Hamilton
High Honors
Christopher Watson, Alexander Brown, Zander Guldbrandsen and Steven Stanton
BARNSTEAD
Highest Honors
Patrick Hussey, Ava Blair and Jacob Blair
BELMONT
Highest Honors
Michael Marrone, Hailley Simpson, Alise Shuten and Trevor
High Honors
Alexus Day of Belmont, Seth Rupp, Cole Contigiani and Kaitlynn Delisle
Honors
Ramsay Stroud
CENTER BARNSTEAD
Highest Honors
Gordon Unzen, Wesley Demers, Tabitha Kelley, Kaci Gilbert, Gwendolyn West and Reilly Gray
High Honors
Connor Lacourse
Honors
Aidan Gehly
GILFORD
Highest Honors
Colton Workman, Gabrielle Podmore, Shaun Edson, Brad Ferreira, Sean DeSautelle, Shannon Anderson, David Hart, Natalie Noury, Riley Glover and Grant Workman
High Honors
Roy Gardiner, Christian Remick, Erica Cao, Natalie Fraser, Kaylee Lemire, Matthew McDonough and Christian Workman
Honors
Alden Blais and Michael Wernig
GILMANTON
Highest Honors
Alexa McNamara and Emily Waite
High Honors
Samantha Knowles
GILMANTON I.W.
Highest Honors
Jillian Cookinham and Lauren Dean
Honors
Hannah Waite
LACONIA
Highest Honors
Isabella Lovering and Aiden Moser
High Honors
Beth Newton of Laconia, Aarohn Dethvongsa, Kate Persson, Skyler Tautkus, Ranuli Abeysinghe, Nemanja Boskovic and Mark Casella
Honors
Jacquelyn Pia of Laconia, Victoria Dean of Laconia and Adrianna Dinsmoor
LITTLETON
Highest Honors
Cameron Banks
MEREDITH
Highest Honors
David Hackett and Aria Shufelt
High Honors
Kathryn Cohen, Rachel Taggett, Morgan White, Sydney Phelps, Liam Bennett, Anna Pollak and Brenna Chrusciel
Honors
Juliana Salamanca and Emma Knowles
MOULTONBOROUGH
Highest Honors
Zoe Dawson, Hannah Roth, Madison Smith, Dylan McLaughlin, Tyler McLaughlin, Katie DuBois, Brianna Lear and Christina Merchant
High Honors
Jake Malatesta, Josie Collins and Elizabeth Cousins
Honors
Christian Marsh, Jenny Packard, Nicole Ertel and Devin Rooney
NEW HAMPTON
Highest Honors
Maxfield Paro and Emily Judkins
Honors
Kathryn Donnelly
PLYMOUTH
Highest Honors
Isabel Cole, Maya Coykendall, Hayden Dahl and Emily Miller
High Honors
Rosa Bailey of Plymouth, Joy Woolley and Isabella Wingsted
SANBORNTON
Highest Honors
Daisy Burns, Jason Plant and Noah Longval
Honors
Hannah Max
NORTHFIELD
Highest Honors
Harrison Parent, Joseph Marcoux, Sarah Marcoux, Emilee Martin, Felicia Blodgett-Duran, Michael Roy and Mary Thomas
High Honors
Ila Bartenstein
Honors
Joshua Shevlin
TILTON
Highest Honors
Olivia Dill, Kimberly Lowrey, Kylee Rock, Nathaniel Wilson and Brianna Turner
High Honors
Olivia MacLean, Douglas Jones of Tilton, Christopher Hanson and Anthony Syhabout
Honors
Thomas Marchese
WINNISQUAM
Highest Honors
Jon Marchiolo
