LACONIA —  The Laconia-Gilford Lions Club will partner with the Green Sanctuary Committee of the Unitarian Universalist Society of Laconia to collect soft recyclable plastics in front of the little white church at 172 Pleasant Street on Saturday, Nov. 27, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Everyone can help by saving soft plastics rather than tossing them in the trash. To be collected are clean plastic bags and wrapping, plastic grocery bags, pet food bags, vegetable bags, bubble wrap, air packing bags, bread bags, wraps from around 6-pack cans of juice, and dry-cleaning bags. The club is not collecting hard plastics or rigid containers. All collected plastics are sent to a Maine manufacturer to be faithfully repurposed as composite decking and outdoor furniture. Unrecycled plastic ends up in landfills, bodies of water or is burned fouling our land, water and air. It has no place in our environment. This project will follow safe Covid practices. Help the club put plastic in its place by stopping by 172 Pleasant Street on the Saturday after Thanksgiving, Nov. 27, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

