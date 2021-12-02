WOLFEBORO — Northeastern Ballet Theatre’s The Nutcracker is back and better than ever. Hailed by New Hampshire Magazine in 2018 as one of their top 10 things to do in New Hampshire in December, Northeastern Ballet Theatre’s professional The Nutcracker is the original rendition of this holiday classic ballet. Come along with Clara and her Nutcracker Prince on their journey. This year’s production will carry you into the Silberhaus’ home and through the Kingdom of Snow and into the Land of the Sweets with lush state-of-the-art projection backdrops. Top it off with professional dancing and a real live Mother Ginger, and you have the perfect holiday event for all family members.
Get your tickets today for this year’s production: Saturday, Dec. 11 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 12 at 2 p.m. at Dover High School, Dover.
The performances that were scheduled for the Kingswood Arts Center in Wolfeboro will now be shown virtually and rather than live due to certain restrictions placed on the production. Tickets will be $5 more at the door. To purchase tickets to the Dover shows or the virtual performances, visit www.northeasternballet.org/performances or call 603-834-8834.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.