NEW HAMPTON — Gordon-Nash Library, 69 Main Street, will host a program by Glenn Knoblock on Thursday, Sept. 23 at 7 p.m. Knoblock is an independent scholar and author of 15 books and over 100 articles, traces the history of weathervanes, their practical use and interesting symbolism, as well as their varied types and methods of manufacture and evolution from practical weather instrument to architectural embellishment, with visual presentation of a sampling of vanes found throughout the Granite State.
This program offers a fun and engaging look at weathervanes found on New Hampshire's churches, town halls, and other public buildings from earliest times to the present.
Programs are free and open to the public. Masks will be required at this indoor presentation.
Visit: www.newhamptonhistory.org
