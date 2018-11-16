CAMPTON — The White Mountain National Forest has two employees from the Pemigewasset Ranger District who are part of the USDA Forest Service Honor Guard. Law Enforcement Officer Diron Thompkins has been a member of the Honor Guard since 2010, and recently Matthew Yeramian, visitor services supervisor, was selected to join the group.
The USDA Forest Service Honor Guard serves to remember Forest Service employees who have sacrificed their lives for the safety and security of National Forests, employees and the public. The Honor Guard provides full honors funeral and graveside services.
Former Army Staff Sgt. Thompkins said, "I am humbled to be part of the Honor Guard." While standing guard at the National Fallen Firefighter Foundation Memorial in Emmitsburg, Maryland, Diron experienced first-hand the positive impact he can have. "A family entered the memorial and were grieving their loved one. A child with their parent was crying. Then he looked up at me and stopped crying," Thompkins recounted. "Providing the smallest bit of comfort to that family is something I will never forget."
"It is important for us to carry on the tradition of supporting the families of the fallen," explained retired Marine Staff Sgt. Matthew Yeramian. "Being part of this tight-knit group brings a similar camaraderie I experienced while serving in the Marines. In the Forest Service we talk about how we are family, and there is nothing more important than supporting your family during hard times."
