LACONIA — The Lakes Region Rotary Club held their 8th annual car show July 25-Aug. 1, despite the pandemic that has made it difficult to host events throughout this summer. The club used an online format to feature cars from all over the country. The award for Best in Show went to a 1963 Porsche 356B Cabriolet 1600s owned by Ray Ashenhurst of Nashua, and three People’s Choice Awards went to a 1969 Oldsmobile 442 Sports Coupe in the Muscle Car category owned by Andrew Francis, a 1964 GTO also in the Muscle Car category submitted in memory of Richard Shadan of Pelham, and a 1971 Porsche 914 in the Sports Car category owned by Bob Giegerich of Pittsfield.
Graham & Graham, P.C. Certified Public Accountants were lead sponsors of the event with many area businesses providing sponsorship support, as well. Mike Robichaud, Lakes Region Rotary Club president, said, “We have been so lucky to have the support of local businesses like Graham and Graham for this event. The cars are fantastic but what really makes the show a success is the support our club receives from local business leaders who are as dedicated as we are to giving back to the community.”
Each year funds raised through the annual car show are donated to support the work of area nonprofit organizations. This year fundraised revenue totaling $7,500 will be distributed among eight organizations. The club selected the Santa Fund of the Greater Lakes Region as the primary recipient of support. “We’re so grateful to the Lakes Region Rotary for their support,” said Andrea Condodemetraky, co-chair of the Santa Fund board of directors. “Families are really struggling and it means so much to them to be able to send their children to school in winter gear that will keep them warm when they go outside.”
The Lakes Region Rotary meets weekly on Tuesdays, 7-8 a.m. To learn more, email lakesregionrotary@gmail.com.
