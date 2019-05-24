BRISTOL — The Minot-Sleeper Library will host a three-part series, American Creed: Community Conversation, beginning at the end of May through mid-June. The series welcomes all to come together for conversations about community values, and explore the idea of a unifying set of beliefs. The programs are part of a nationwide project. The Minot-Sleeper Library was one of 50 libraries in the country, and the sole library in New Hampshire, to be awarded with a grant to participate by the American Library Association.
The series will kick off Thursday, May 30 at 6:30 p.m. with a screening of the film 'American Creed,' in which Condoleezza Rice, former U.S. Secretary of State, and David M. Kennedy, Pulitzer Prize-winning historian, come together from different points of view to investigate the idea of a unifying American creed. Their inquiry frames the stories of people striving to bridge divides in communities around the country. The film screening will be followed by a community conversation, facilitated by Meg Petersen of the National Writing Project in New Hampshire.
The second program in the series will feature work by area high school students, to be held Wednesday, June 5 at 6 p.m. Students from Newfound Regional High School will present original projects exploring community values. Attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions following the presentations.
The third and final program in the series will be a round table conversation held Tuesday, June 18 at 6:30 p.m. The event will bring together community leaders to discuss community ideas and beliefs, and explore how this may inform their work in the Newfound Area.
The library invites all to participate in this program, made possible by the American Library Association. Local organizations supporting this series include New Hampshire PBS, the National Writing Project in New Hampshire, and Newfound Regional High School.
For more information about the American Creed series, visit minotsleeperlibrary.org, call 603-744-3352 or email librarian@townofbristolnh.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.