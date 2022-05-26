MEREDITH — The Meredith American Legion will be observing Memorial Day with the following schedule. Memorial Service at Oakland Cemetery at 8 a.m., Memorial Service at Meredith Village Cemetery at 9 a.m. The Memorial Day Parade will begin at the Post on Plymouth St. at 9:50 a.m. and proceed to the Library, Lang St. Cemetery and finally to the POW/MIA Memorial at Hesky Park. All are invited back to the Post after the services for a light lunch.
