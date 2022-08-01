MEREDITH — Spend a few creative hours with The League of NH Craftsmen – Meredith Fine Craft Gallery on Sunday, Aug. 7, from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. to create a beautiful piece of art for your home in this Wool Feather Tree Class with instructor, Jean Reed.
These unique and whimsical trees are made from felted wool, wrapped over wire stems, and then enhanced with decorative berries. You will be using 100 percent felted wool and have a variety of colors to choose from. Trees made in class are 18” tall and your kit includes a reproduction of an antique wrought iron tree stand. Embellishments such as lighting and ornaments will also be available.
