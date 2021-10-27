LACONIA — The Lakes Region Rotary Club held a reception at the Laconia Country Club on Thursday, Oct. 21 to hand out proceeds from their annual car show fundraiser held in July.
The reception provided a great opportunity for sponsors to meet the local charities that benefit from their sponsorship and learn about the important work that they do. The Lakes Region Rotary Club is especially grateful to the lead sponsor of the car show, Graham & Veroff, PC, for also covering the cost of the reception.
This year’s car show was the most successful yet, raising $20,000 that was distributed to 15 local charities on Thursday. Beneficiaries include Belknap House, Got Lunch Laconia, Got Lunch Gilford, Greater Lakes Child Advocacy Center, Hands Across the Table, Isaiah 61 Café, Laconia Endowment Educational Foundation, Lake Winnipesaukee Association, Lakes Region Food Pantry, Lakes Region Scholarship Foundation, Patriot Resilience Leadership Institute, Prescott Farm Environmental Education Center, Rotary International, Rotary Youth Leadership, and the Santa Fund of the Greater Lakes Region.
Rotary President Larry Greeley stated, “As a service organization, the Lakes Region Rotary is so pleased to be able to host such a wonderful reception for our supportive business owners and the charitable nonprofits that they helped assist. These nonprofits provide much needed help to those in the Lakes Region that lack adequate food, clothing, shelter, or need support services. We are proud to have awarded over $100,000 in the last nine years to our community.”
For more information, visit https://www.lakesregionrotary.org.
