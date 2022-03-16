LACONIA — The Art of the Scandal — Thefts, Vandals and Forgeries will be presented on Tuesday, March 22, from 6:30-8 p.m. at the Laconia Public Library. This talk explores some of the most brazen criminal acts in the art world and features works by artists including da Vinci, Michelangelo and Rembrandt. Learn more about works that were targeted and how they were recovered and restored for our enjoyment today. Presented by Jane Oneail, founder and president of Culturally Curious; an Arts Education consulting firm based in Manchester. Sign-up is required, as capacity is limited to 28 people. Call, text, or email the library to sign up. Phone: 524-4775, Text: 556-4666, Email: info@laconialibrary.org.
