LACONIA — The Art of the Scandal — Thefts, Vandals and Forgeries will be presented on Tuesday, March 22, from 6:30-8 p.m. at the Laconia Public Library. This talk explores some of the most brazen criminal acts in the art world and features works by artists including da Vinci, Michelangelo and Rembrandt. Learn more about works that were targeted and how they were recovered and restored for our enjoyment today. Presented by Jane Oneail, founder and president of Culturally Curious; an Arts Education consulting firm based in Manchester. Sign-up is required, as capacity is limited to 28 people. Call, text, or email the library to sign up. Phone: 524-4775, Text: 556-4666, Email: info@laconialibrary.org.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.