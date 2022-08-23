Reserve a seat for a "Farm to Table" meal featuring locally produced food at Belknap County Conservation District’s annual fundraiser on Thursday, Sept. 22 at Moulton Farm in Meredith. (Courtesy photo/Moulton Farm)
MEREDITH — Reserve a seat for a "Farm to Table" meal featuring locally produced food at Belknap County Conservation District’s annual fundraiser on Thursday, Sept. 22 at Moulton Farm in Meredith.
There will be a farm tour and social with wine-tasting featuring award-winning Hermit Wood Winery vintages. Gourmet farm-fresh tacos with pork, chicken and veggie options, sides, beverages and dessert will be served by Maknendsmeat, a Center Harbor-based food truck. “We’re pleased to showcase food from Belknap County farmers and producers, and thank Moulton Farm for providing a beautiful location to meet. Seating is limited, so I encourage folks to sign up soon,” said Lisa Morin, district program coordinator.
This event begins with a social from 3:30-4:45 p.m. with a tractor farm tour, wine-tasting, and displays of recent district projects. The supper of local fare starts at 5 p.m. Annual conservation award winners and projects will be celebrated along with a 50/50 raffle drawing.
“This event celebrates our work with Belknap County towns, watershed groups, conservation and food assistance organizations, schools, and local farm and forest landowners on natural resource conservation projects,” shared Morin.
Tickets to this 'Farm to Table" event are available now. To purchase a ticket, sign up on the district website belknapccd.org/fundraisers-events or send a check to BCCD, 64 Court Street, Laconia, NH 03246 (be sure to include an email address or phone number). For further information contact Lisa Morin at belknapconservation@gmail.com or call 603-527-5880.
