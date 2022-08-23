Moulton Farm

Reserve a seat for a "Farm to Table" meal featuring locally produced food at Belknap County Conservation District’s annual fundraiser on Thursday, Sept. 22 at Moulton Farm in Meredith. (Courtesy photo/Moulton Farm)

MEREDITH — Reserve a seat for a "Farm to Table" meal featuring locally produced food at Belknap County Conservation District’s annual fundraiser on Thursday, Sept. 22 at Moulton Farm in Meredith.

There will be a farm tour and social with wine-tasting featuring award-winning Hermit Wood Winery vintages. Gourmet farm-fresh tacos with pork, chicken and veggie options, sides, beverages and dessert will be served by Maknendsmeat, a Center Harbor-based food truck. “We’re pleased to showcase food from Belknap County farmers and producers, and thank Moulton Farm for providing a beautiful location to meet. Seating is limited, so I encourage folks to sign up soon,” said Lisa Morin, district program coordinator.

