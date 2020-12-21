LACONIA — Bonnette, Page & Stone Corp. began construction on the Mittersill Performance Center in Franconia in September. BPS serves as construction managers for the building, designed by Port One Architects from Portsmouth. Site work is being performed by Presby Construction of Franconia.
The newly-constructed performance center will be a needed lodge located at the base of the Mittersill Ski Slopes at Cannon Mountain. It will be open to resort visitors as well as serving as a facility for the alpine ski and training teams to utilize during races or training efforts.
Plans call for 9,200 square feet of indoor space and is expected to be completed before the conclusion of the 2020-2021 ski season. Funding is provided by private donors. The project is a partnership of the Franconia Ski Club, the State of New Hampshire, the Holderness School and the U.S. Ski Team.
The new center will provide indoor restrooms, dining facilities and warming spaces for visitors to the resort.
For more information, visit bpsnh.com.
