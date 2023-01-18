MEREDITH —  Altrusa of Meredith is hosting guest speaker Christina Pasicznyk Vogel to lead a community discussion on Ukraine at the Meredith Community Center, "Ukraine Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow," on Saturday, Jan. 28, at 2 p.m. The event is free to the public and light refreshments will be served. A snow date is set for Sunday, Jan. 29, at 2 p.m.

Altrusans, dedicated to literacy, community service and scholarship, continue to watch with disbelief as millions are displaced within Ukraine. When Meredith Altrusa researched how it could help support their education system, the names Doug and Christina Vogel were consistently linked to efforts involved with immediate and future program planning assistance for Ukrainian families.

