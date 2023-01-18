MEREDITH — Altrusa of Meredith is hosting guest speaker Christina Pasicznyk Vogel to lead a community discussion on Ukraine at the Meredith Community Center, "Ukraine Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow," on Saturday, Jan. 28, at 2 p.m. The event is free to the public and light refreshments will be served. A snow date is set for Sunday, Jan. 29, at 2 p.m.
Altrusans, dedicated to literacy, community service and scholarship, continue to watch with disbelief as millions are displaced within Ukraine. When Meredith Altrusa researched how it could help support their education system, the names Doug and Christina Vogel were consistently linked to efforts involved with immediate and future program planning assistance for Ukrainian families.
With the Vogels' guidance, Meredith Altrusa hopes to be able to assist with literacy in Ukraine, including books or magazines for children, or perhaps refugee resettlement programs here in New Hampshire.
Vogel will share historical information and her firsthand experiences and observations as related to the current Russian invasion and war in Ukraine.
Vogel’s presentation will focus on Ukraine’s history, the historical dynamics of current events and implications for the future, including suggestions for how individuals can make a meaningful positive impact today. For additional information, call 603-832-9106 or email info@altrusameredithnh.org.
