Chief Bean

Town of Bristol names Kristopher Bean, center, as new police chief. Chief Bean’s appointment began on Feb. 1, and a ceremonial swearing-in was held at the select board meeting on Feb. 2. (Courtesy photo)

BRISTOL — The Town of Bristol has hired “Kris” Bean as its new police chief.

Bean is a lifelong community member being born, raised, educated, and involved in the Bristol community in numerous ways. During his 16-year law enforcement career, Bean has dedicated his entire law enforcement career to the Bristol community. He has held numerous assignments during his tenure in Bristol including patrolman, sergeant, lieutenant, and an FTO (field training officer). Kris is also a certified bike patrolman and baton instructor.

