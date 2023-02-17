Town of Bristol names Kristopher Bean, center, as new police chief. Chief Bean’s appointment began on Feb. 1, and a ceremonial swearing-in was held at the select board meeting on Feb. 2. (Courtesy photo)
BRISTOL — The Town of Bristol has hired “Kris” Bean as its new police chief.
Bean is a lifelong community member being born, raised, educated, and involved in the Bristol community in numerous ways. During his 16-year law enforcement career, Bean has dedicated his entire law enforcement career to the Bristol community. He has held numerous assignments during his tenure in Bristol including patrolman, sergeant, lieutenant, and an FTO (field training officer). Kris is also a certified bike patrolman and baton instructor.
Bean is embedded in the Bristol community. His dedication to Bristol is evident in his service on numerous committees such as the fireworks committee, community events committee, and school building committee. In addition to his committee service, he is the president of the baseball league and coaches basketball, baseball, and flag football in Bristol.
“It’s a pleasure and honor to promote Kris Bean to the Bristol police chief. No other candidate would be more in touch or connected to the community. Kris has tremendous love for and dedication to the entire Newfound area. I’m very optimistic for the coming years,” select board chair Shaun Lagueux said.
Town administrator Christina Goodwin said she is impressed by Kris’s steadiness, down-to-earth nature, and is looking forward to working with the new chief in the coming months.
The incoming police chief will be responsible for policing services, public safety outreach programs, the construction of Bristol’s new Public Safety Building, as well as providing an important perspective on the town’s management team. Chief Bean’s appointment began on Feb. 1, and a ceremonial swearing-in was held at the select board meeting on Feb. 2.
