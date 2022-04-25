GILMANTON — Just in time for spring, the Belknap County Conservation District plant, tree and trout sale is this weekend, Friday through Sunday, April 29-May 1. Plant and live trout orders made in February are available for pick up . Surplus plants are available for sale. The plant sale location on Friday, April 29 is Gilmanton Iron Works Historical Society building, 1800 NH Route 140, from 5-7 p.m., and in Meredith on Saturday 10-2 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m.-noon at Picnic Rock Farm, 85 Daniel Webster Highway, Route 3.
“We hope folks will stop by and pick up some plants for their home. This is a fundraiser for the Conservation District. What could be better than planting your own strawberry patch or fruit trees?” said Donna Hepp, BCCD chair.
Plants available for purchase include blueberries, raspberries, strawberries, and fruit trees. Also being offered are shade trees, flowering shrubs and other plants that produce food for wildlife and help conserve soil and water. There are packets of plants for wildlife and others for wetland areas. All the plants selected are hardy in our climate. Volunteers will be available to assist with information about the plants. Free sunflower seeds are available to all who stop by. These seeds were purchased from a company donating all proceeds to Ukraine relief efforts. Sunflowers are the symbol of Ukraine.
The Picnic Rock Farmstand will open for the season this weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.