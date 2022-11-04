Fair goers

Fair goers peruse the Jewelry Shop at the 2019 Christmas Fair at St. Joseph Church in Belmont. This year’s fair, Christmas in the Village, runs from Friday, Nov. 5, 4-7 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 6, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Courtesy photo)

BELMONT — St. Joseph Parish in Belmont will host their annual Christmas Fair this weekend, beginning Friday, Nov. 4, from 4 to 7 p.m. and ending on Saturday, Nov. 5, from 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.

The fair’s theme, “Christmas in the Village,” highlights venues you might find in a small village including craft shops, jewelry, children’s playground, bakery, café, bookstore, Christmas gift shop, and highlights over 50 items in the Silent Auction and over 30 themed baskets in the Penny Sale.

