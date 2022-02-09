GILFORD — The Gilford Middle School's sixth grade teachers have created an interdisciplinary project where they have students work with a small group to create a good to sell to their school community in order to broaden their understanding of economic concepts. Students are given time in class to plan and prepare for this project. The culmination of the project was a simulation of a marketplace where they sold their items to their school community.
As part of this project students created a business plan and presented it to Meredith Village Savings Bank. From this presentation, students were given loans to fund their business. The ultimate goal of this project is to track business spending, learn about economics, make a profit to donate to a charity of the grade’s choice, and have fun.
Since the profit from this project will be donated to charity, in Language Arts class, students researched and wrote an essay on a charity of their choice. They followed up with creating a presentation to share with their classmates what the charity does to support the community. Students in each class then voted on the charities that they would like to see our donations go to. The two charities they voted to donate to were K9 Warriors and the American Cancer Society.
Sean Sullivan and Michael Sherman from Melcher & Prescott heard about othe project and wanted to contribute to the 6th graders’ charities. Sean and Micheal loved the idea of young students learning about entrepreneurship. With the help of other Melcher & Prescott board members, they matched the monies that the kids earned through their sales. This local business’s contribution allowed the Gilford Middle School 6th grade to send the largest donation since they have been doing this project.
