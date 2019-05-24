CONCORD — Mark Cross-Powers has joined MillRiver Wealth Management as senior vice president and senior wealth advisor. In this role, Cross-Powers will lead and oversee MillRiver’s team of advisors. He is based in the company’s main office on 89 N. Main St.
“We are lucky to have Mark join us in this role. He has extensive experience in staff development as well as profound expertise in helping organizations and people meet their goals through financial planning and wealth management,” said Paul Provost, president of MillRiver Wealth Management. “Mark’s experience with individuals, families, endowments and town trustees for nonprofit organizations will be an incredible asset to MillRiver and our clients.”
“What drew me most to MillRiver was their reputation for going the extra mile to educate themselves about their clients so they can fully understand their goals,” said Cross-Powers. “I’m excited to contribute to their legacy for excellence and look forward to the work ahead.”
Cross-Powers’ financial management career spans more than 30 years. Prior to joining MillRiver, he held leadership roles at Peoples’ United Advisors. His expertise covers retirement planning, investment management, insurance, college planning and financial planning. He is a graduate of the American Banker’s Association Graduate School, is a FINRA licensed Financial Advisor in partnership with Infinex Investments and is a member of the New Hampshire Estate Planner Council. Cross-Powers is active in the community as vice chair of the Manchester Community Music School, past president of the board for the Portsmouth Music and Arts Center and former board member of Veterans Count. He is a 2016 graduate of Leadership New Hampshire, and resides in Candia.
For more information about MillRiver Wealth Management, call 603-223-2710 or visit millriverwealth.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.