DETROIT (Christian Newswire) The Motion Picture Association of America (MPAA) gave an R rating to the pro-life movie "Unplanned" which hit theaters across the nation on March 29. The film is based on the experiences of former Planned Parenthood clinic director Abby Johnson.
"Hollywood places a PG-13 rating on many films filled with serious violent and sexual content, with the hope that children and teens will fill the seats. Meanwhile, they slap an R rating on "Unplanned" — a pro-life movie that contains much less graphic material, all because of their support for abortion," said syndicated Catholic talk show host Teresa Tomeo, who has worked in both the secular and the Catholic media for more than 30 years.
In an open letter signed by 29 actors and Academy Award-winners, along with faith and media leaders — including Gov. Mike Huckabee, Glenn Beck, Tony Perkins, Alveda King, Pat Boone, and Tomeo — they appealed to parents not to let the rating deter them.
"The film contains no nudity and no profanity," they wrote, "but three scenes were mentioned by the MPAA as having to be cut in order to receive a PG-13 rating: a scene in which a child is evacuated on a grainy screen from its mother's womb, another in which a young girl has a traumatic visit to an abortion clinic, and a third in which a woman endures a home abortion which includes some bleeding in the shower."
They said out that, by finding those scenes objectionable, the MPAA reveals that showing the unborn as human is disturbing to them, since a stubbed toe that bleeds, a traumatic dentist appointment, or an image on an x-ray machine wouldn't have bothered them.
"Many movies containing sex and violence get a PG-13 rating, but addressing the truth of abortion was deemed 'too adult,'" said Tomeo. "Giving this movie an R rating just days before it opens in theaters restricts anyone under 17 to not attend unless accompanied by an adult and discourages most teens from watching it."
She continued, "As Abby Johnson, on whose life the film is based, stated, 'Teens don't need their parents' approval to get an abortion procedure, but they need permission to go to the local theater.' Does that make sense? Well, it does when we consider the extreme media bias in our culture. It's true sabotage and all part of Hollywood's abortion agenda."
