BELMONT – In an effort to help individuals and families in the community during difficult times, there will be a free spaghetti supper today, May 2, from 4-6 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of Belmont, located at 49 Church Street in Belmont.
The meal will be complete with salad, bread and dessert, and is available to anyone who would like it. Much of the food has been provided by Brookside House of Pizza and TJ Mechanical, and the church Missions Board.
There will be drive-through service. People need to simply drive in, give us their order and the meals will be packed up and brought to their cars.
The church’s youth group kids will also be giving out board games and activities found at the church’s Hope House Thrift store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.