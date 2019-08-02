GILFORD — The annual Gilford Community Church Fair & Silent Auction will be held during Gilford Old Home Day. This year’s fair will take place Friday, Aug. 23 from 4-7 p.m., and Saturday, Aug. 24 from 7:30 a.m.-2 p.m. inside and outdoors at the church on Potter Hill Road.
The fair has been a staple of Old Home Day for many years and continues to play a part in the event. This year, many of the features that fairgoers enjoy will be offered, and donations are now being accepted for books, white elephant items, silent auction, jewelry, and toys. When cleaning out a summer cottage or downsizing, or getting rid of books, jewelry, or other white elephant items in good, clean condition, drop them off in the lobby of the Gilford Community Church on Potter Hill Road.
The Silent Auction committee welcomes business gift certificates for restaurants, lodging and other categories, as well as ski passes, condo stays and quality furniture.
The fair will include magic shows with B.J. Hickman in the Youth Center, on Saturday, Aug. 24 at 11:30 a.m. and 12:15 p.m. The show is free and all are welcome.
In the church fellowship hall there will be a huge white elephant section, with antiques and other used items. The jewelry room will be filled with necklaces, rings, earrings, bracelets and more. There will also be a book sale with books in all categories. The church also offers a silent auction which plays a large part in fundraising.
Saturday, Aug. 24 will also feature a pancake breakfast at the Gilford Youth Center, prepared and served by the Gilford Rotary Club.
For more information, call the church office at 603-524-6057. Items the church cannot accept for the white elephant sale include large electronics, computers, TVs, clothing, guns and ammunition.
