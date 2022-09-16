Let’s face it — moving can be a stressful process even in the best of circumstances. Scheduling movers, moving your belongings and making sure everything is intact once at the new destination are just a few of the trigger points that can get your stomach churning.
And that’s if you are moving everything in one day. What if you need to also store your things while waiting for your new place to become available?
There are some ways to make the process easier and give you as much control over the situation as possible. One way is through a mobile self-storage option.
Some of the benefits of using a mobile self-storage provider are:
• Convenience — you can have a storage container delivered to your home or place of business at any time, so you don’t have to be there to oversee the delivery.
• Pack it yourself — most people know that hold-your-breath moment watching a hired hand handle your items. Packing and loading your stuff yourself reduces that worry.
• Work from home — your storage container is with you and accessible at any time, so you don’t have to travel to a facility and make multiple trips just to load and organize your gear.
• No need to hire a truck — mobile providers do all the driving for you to transit your container. That’s a big deal, especially on the slippery roads in winter.
Because of the unique living situations of many Granite State residents (dirt or gravel roads, tricky driveways, steep inclines, remote addresses, etc.), it is always a good idea to find a local company that understands the terrain. Many self-storage operators are either based out of state or at a static location where you have to go to them. And they may not be available to answer your questions when you need them.
Look for a provider that you know is local (hint: no out of state call center) and can provide the customer service that you need when working through your transition. Even the driver who is delivering the storage container is an important resource, since they can often see potential hazards at a property and advise the best course of action before they become a problem.
Choosing the best moving option at the start can make the process much easier down the road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.