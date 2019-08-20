Thinking long and hard about this brings me to some conclusions. Golf is not a contact sport, but the game can have some negative results over time.
Here is a scenario we all have gone through: Let's say you get a phone call from some golf buddies and it is 11:30 a.m. They are a threesome and need you to round off the foursome. Tee time is noon. You hurry to finish whatever project you are involved in, rush to the course and park the car. You hear yelling from the first tee. It is your buddies. "Hurry up," they yell. One of them pulls up in the cart to load you up. You put on shoes and a few other necessary things. You hop in the cart almost winded. They have already teed off. Another foursome is waiting. No practice swing, no stretching. You just tee it up and go. You will not pay for it right then, but one thing for sure – your body was not ready to play. Sound familiar?
Another scenario is on the practice range. You get two buckets of balls and go. This time you may do some stretching which is good. But then what? One after another you hit those practice ball as fast as you can tee them up. Your body cannot handle this continued stress. Slow down between shots. If you were actually playing, how fast would you hit the next ball. Your back needs to recover. Oxygen is needed in crucial points of the body. Breath deep and slow down.
I used to hit hundreds of balls every day. I now know that my body was under assault and I am paying for it now. I have missed writing for you and do not plan anymore surgery.
But I must mention something here. Try hard to lose the belly. Your spine struggles to carry that extra weight. So in all of this, take care of your body. You will be happy you did in your later years. Your body is the greatest of all pieces of equipment.
See you at the course.
If you have questions or comments, please write to me at Dcharn1@sbcglobal.net. I would enjoy hearing from you.
