MEREDITH — Sales at Brook Hill, a new luxury townhouse community, have been exceptional to date. Jeremy Avery and Kevin Shaw of Roche Realty Group, exclusive marketing agents for Brook Hill, have been very pleased with the results of their marketing efforts. The agents have 30 townhouses under agreement, and just closed on the first three this week. The agents started marketing the properties in the fall, and construction of the buildings began in November.
Frank Roche, president of Roche Realty Group, said, “after extensive site planning and architectural design, developer Glenn Gardner began spearheading this 70 unit luxury townhouse community. The Gardner name is no stranger to development in Meredith, as his father, Edward Gardner, was a founding partner of the Inns and Resorts at Mill Falls, which transformed Meredith into the scenic resort town it is today. Meredith was recently recognized by Readers Digest as the most charming small town in New Hampshire."
The sales momentum has been strong because of the choice, private location in Meredith sprawling over 60 acres, separated far back from Route 3 with beautiful woodlands, open lawns, and mountain views off in the distance. The community is on the right side of Meredith with ease of traffic yet minutes to the shops, inns, restaurants, pubs, and town docks on Lake Winnipesaukee.
Both Avery and Shaw believe the 2,300-square-foot, two-level floorplans with attached garage and a full basement have been the biggest attribute. They indicated the first-floor primary suite with its spacious tiled shower with granite counters and first-floor laundry room received great comments. The open concept living room with fireplace, vaulted ceilings, designer kitchen with island, high-end cabinetry, and stainless steel appliances that open into a bright sunroom and private deck brought great reviews.
The second floor is spacious and includes an extended loft area overlooking the living room, a second bedroom with a bathroom, and two large bonus rooms for multiple uses. The construction is not builder-grade quality. The framing, soundproofing, finished woodwork, and custom cabinetry are quality throughout, with solid oak hardwood and tile flooring and granite countertops. All units include central air, gas heat, and fire sprinkler systems. The full basements are an added bonus for townhome construction with lots of storage or expansion capability.
Individual buyers have been coming from the Maine and New Hampshire coast, Texas, Canada, Massachusetts, Southern New Hampshire, and locally. The first phase is now entirely under agreement involving 30 units, and thus far, 20 units are in various stages of completion.
The resort town of Meredith has not seen new construction of this type for a number of years with a modern concept paired with timeless New England design. The infrastructure includes town sewer, community water, underground utilities, drainage systems, retention pond, paved roads with walking trails, and landscaped common areas.
For more information contact Roche Realty Group at 603-528-0088 or 603-279-7046. Jeremy Avery and Kevin Shaw are the listing agents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.