Bolduc spent 10 tours in Afghanistan and admits he suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). He needs Victor, a medical service dog, to help him cope with daily life.
He has openly endorsed Donald Trump's Big Lie, opposes lower drug prices, opposes abortion rights and wants to abolish both Medicare and Social Security. Now he claims New Hampshire schoolkids are being trained to be “furries and fuzzies,” and that there are litter boxes in our schools (https://cnn.it/3Wdz1Cp). One cannot believe that these are the positions and beliefs of a rational person.
Most people have heard of PTSD, but few are aware of the wide range of symptoms. According to the National Institute of Mental Health, PTSD sufferers may “feel irritable and have angry or aggressive outbursts.” They often engage in “risky, reckless or destructive behaviors.”
The Mayo Clinic says “PTSD can affect a person's ability to work, perform day-to-day activities.“ Other symptoms are lack of trust in others, difficulty concentrating and difficulty remembering. These mental problems last for months and years, and may even get worse.
Being a U.S. senator requires excellent memory and concentration, a calm demeanor and responsible decisions. PTSD works against all of these.
I appreciate the general's military service, and I sympathize with his affliction. But as a Vietnam veteran, I have seen first hand the effects of PTSD — in the service and in my own family.
A former president once said, “I like people who weren't captured.” In the same vein, we should only elect senators without debilitating mental health issues like PTSD.
Please vote for anyone but Bolduc. Do not put your welfare in the hands of a PTSD sufferer. Who knows what he'll do or say next?
