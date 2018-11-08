To The Daily Sun,
I want to thank all the people who supported my candidacy for State Representative in Moultonborough, Sandwich, and Tuftonboro. While we did not win, we moved the needle and met many incredible people. We now have a majority on the Carroll County delegation, so I hope the dynamic changes and they work with the commissioners to move the county forward.
We have majorities in the state house and senate and this will kill the school voucher bill. We have a majority on the Executive Council and this will safeguard Planned Parenthood. These were the issues I was most passionate about.
I would like to stay involved in working to diversify the Carroll County economy and work to provide affordable housing for young families working in Carroll County. Again, thank you.
John Morrissey
Moultonborough
