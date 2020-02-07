To The Daily Sun,
Primary season is inundated with political ads. One candidate in particular makes me sick. Tom Steyer.
I am reading the book Secret Empires by Peter Schweitzer. There is a small section in the book about Tom Steyer. He claims to run about fixing global warming. Most of his wealth was made by investing in coal companies in Indonesia and Australia. President Obama, who was visited several times by Tom Steyer, had a war against the coal companies in our country, with a result of coal stocks hitting rock bottom and companies going out of business. Tom Steyer bought stock at these rock-bottom prices. He also bought stock on FreightCar America which made special freight cars to carry coal.
At the same time of these purchases, he was speaking about climate change, buying up shares on the cheap. He voiced his opinion against the Keystone Pipeline but bought stock for a pipeline in Canada.
Tom Steyer is a hypocrite. Making trades, buying cheap stock, and having access to White House.
And he calls Trump a hypocrite.
Where is the media regarding this info? I borrowed the book from the library. The information is out there. Why were no questions on any of the debates concerning this info? Voters need this information.
Linda Riley
Meredith
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.