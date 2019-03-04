To The Daily Sun,
Gilmanton voters:
We support the candidacy of Vinnie Baiocchetti for Gilmanton selectman. Vinnie was a young police officer when he moved to Gilmanton and joined the Gilmanton Police Department in 1984. He spent the following 17 years here, successfully maturing into a professional officer, learning the functions, restrictions and needs of municipal government while endearing himself to residents, young and old with his courtesy and respect. During Vinnie’s time in Gilmanton he strongly advocated for school children, the elderly, those most in need and the employees of the Town of Gilmanton.
Although Vinnie’s career eventually led him to another community, where he continued to expand his municipal administrative expertise, Gilmanton remained his home and he continues to serve the community through his membership with the Gilmanton Fire Department. We believe Vinnie has already clearly demonstrated his character and leadership in our community. We believe, combined with his strong knowledge of municipal government and its boundaries, that character makes him the best candidate for this position. Please participate with your vote on Tuesday, March 12.
Mickey & Candace Daigle
Gilmanton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.