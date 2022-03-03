To The Daily Sun,
To the voters of Sanbornton, I am running for re-election as town moderator (my fifth elected term) and I humbly ask for your vote. If you wonder what the role of the moderator is, here is language from New Hampshire statute... The moderator shall preside in the town meetings, regulate the business thereof, decide questions of order, and make a public declaration of every vote passed, and may prescribe rules of proceeding; but such rules may be altered by the town.
Timothy Lang
Sanbornton
