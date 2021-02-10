To The Daily Sun,
Proponents of a homeless shelter in St. Joseph's should be congratulated for their concern for the oft-forgotten wanderers of Laconia — and of all areas. During these frigid days we are more aware of their need for shelter, even though they share a year-round problem which has evaded solutions acceptable to all.
In attempting to accommodate those in danger of freezing to death, our city government and St. Andre Bessette Parish have joined to offer nighttime housing within the nave of downtown St. Joseph's Church. They propose to put cots in the aisles of that sacred space, add more beds across the pews, and have volunteers care for the homeless and the church itself.
Several aspects of this homeless occupation must be considered:
(a) How will proper social distancing be accomplished? Remember that the nave is filled with pews and kneelers which present barriers to thorough contact by disinfectants, especially when hampered by cots and mattresses.
(b) There is only one toilet available; how is this to be shared/kept clean? The existing plumbing is sometimes problematical during church use.
(c) Will smoking and alcohol be permitted? Will a drug problem spoil things for the really needy?
(d) How and where will the possessions of the homeless be safeguarded between night sessions?
(e) What is to be done with the religious statues, stations, altars, and Tabernacle during this occupation? Is the church to be closed as a Catholic prayer space permanently?
We now have the commendable cooperation of religious and secular interests whereby the needs of the homeless as human beings are addressed. However, there is a solution to this housing problem which has been overlooked.
The city owns the adjacent former Holy Trinity School which has enough open spaces to hold all of this city's homeless. The lower level has a spacious gym/dining area with a kitchen. Every level has adequate toilets for a population of nearly one hundred. Males and females may be assigned to different "classrooms" to avoid any problems. The spaces are open and accessible for cleaning, sanitizing and ventilation. No sacred space has to be displaced. Volunteer supervision would be much easier, and existing lockers (if they're still there) could be used by "clients" for safe storage of their blankets and personal possessions.
The city has studied this problem for a long time. We know that some homeless have been rejected by their families, others have fallen victim to drugs and alcoholism, and others have sicknesses which they can't afford to control. (We know, too, that some prefer to live out in the open with no imposed rules or societal strictures; that's just the way they live.)
This property isn't visibly up for sale: to put it to good use as a homeless shelter would be a lot less expensive than building another facility.
Manipulation of a sacred space to house helpless souls who can better be served next door is, frankly, disgusting. Maybe stepping on a few proud soles can bring us all to a big "Mother Teresa" commendation.
Thomas G. Kudzma
Laconia
(St. Joseph's parishioner)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.