To The Daily Sun,
I cannot believe this paper even considered printing something as stupid, and blatantly untrue as Saturday's cartoon.
"Big Oil" has nothing to do with rising oil prices. You can thank Joe Biden and his cronies for replacing Trump-era drilling with Russian imports.
How's that working for you?
Wonder if Hunter is involved in any of those companies? Or is he still in rehab?
The reason for "inflation" is because you have to pay back that "free" COVID money. Just like that college loan no one forced you to sign for. You claim to be adults? Try acting like it. You are currently $30 trillion in debt. Enjoy your "progress". There is no such thing as free lunch.
Thomas C. Bogan
Laconia
