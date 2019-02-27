To The Daily SUn,
I need to briefly respond to a portion of Mr. McGee's letter in this paper on Wednesday, wherein he chose to publicly criticize my decision to not cancel Moultonboro candidates' night last Sunday evening. Implying that my decision may have been intentional to keep older residents from attending is unfortunate and frankly rather insulting. Not to worry though, I have a very thick skin.
In the audience was a very spry 91-year-old who made it to the Lions Club just fine without complaint about the roads. On a scale of 1-10 with 10 being the worst, I would rate Sunday evenings weather about a three. Not great, but not a problem for most of us. It is always a challenge to schedule these events due to the weather, school vacation week, time constraints, candidate availability etc..
As to the turnout, those of us who have been in the "arena" for years and attended and participated in many of these events, it was probably a bit above average.
Mr. McGee may find out on March 12 that weather rarely interferes with elections in New Hampshire as evidenced by the major snowstorms on election day the past two second Tuesday's in March. The show must go on.
In closing, my simple response to all the other candidates who attended and thanked me and the Lions Club for giving them a forum to make their case and to what Mr.McGee should have stated somewhere in his letter is simply, you're welcome!
Best of luck to all candidates on March 12 and please remember to vote.
Paul Punturieri
Moultonborough Town and School District Moderator
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.