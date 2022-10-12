Presidential candidate in 2020 Tulsi Gabbard said Monday: "I can no longer remain in today’s Democratic Party that is now under the complete control of an elitist cabal of warmongers driven by cowardly wokeness, who divide us by racializing every issue and stoke anti-white racism, actively work to undermine our God-given freedoms, are hostile to people of faith and spirituality, demonize the police and protect criminals at the expense of law-abiding Americans, believe in open borders, weaponize the national security state to go after political opponents, and above all, dragging us ever closer to nuclear war."
I believe in a government that is of, by and for the people. Unfortunately, today’s Democratic Party does not. Instead, it stands for a government of, by and for the powerful elite.
I’m calling on my fellow common sense independent-minded Democrats to join me in leaving the Democratic Party.
Two further observations: Sen. Maggie Hassan refuses to debate Don Bolduc on these issues, for perceived political benefit of course.
The federal government has just purchased $290 million worth of "Nplate" a newly developed aniti-radiation sickness drug at $2,000+ per dose while the president discusses the possibility of nuclear "Armageddon" and sends billions to cover the mercenaries of the current Ukrainian army, not to mention the weapons and intelligence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.