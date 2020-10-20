To The Daily Sun,
In regards to Rick Notkin's letter, I would like to say, "Rick you really do not know what I have seen, you are just assuming." As far as fiction novels are concerned, because they are fiction does not necessarily mean the information in them is not true. It is called research!
Killing can be done with a pistol, a handgun, a knife, a derringer, a fist, a choke hold, or a knee. It is not always intentional but sometimes happens. Resistance is not always the case and attack could be caused by someone who mentally or physically handicapped and/or has a communication problem which is not being understood. Better education and revamping the laws and guidelines for training could alleviate a lot of innocent deaths to victims and prevent consequences for the police or arresting officer.
Sharon Lafond
Laconia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.