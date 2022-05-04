To The Daily Sun,
I am writing on behalf of the elderly people who live at Lake Village Apartments in Laconia, that don't have the use of their elevator and some of these elderly people can't walk the stairs to get back and fourth to or from their apartments and have been told that the unworkable elevator will not be fixed until fall or next spring. If there was ever a fire several of those elderly people would never get out, I really think that something needs to be done about this issue for the elderly people who are suffering from this problem, Gov. Chris Sununu, can you please help them solve this problem?
Selina Edson
Laconia
