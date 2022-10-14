A question was posed to candidates running for state representative for Carroll County District 8 (Moultonborough, Madison, Tamworth, Effingham, Freedom, Wakefield, Brookfield, Eaton) in the sister paper of The Laconia Daily Sun: What is the most important issue facing New Hampshire?
The answer to that question, in my opinion, is:
High prices and a scarcity of goods and services are the most important issues facing NH. The builders cannot schedule their crew because they cannot get materials on time. The supplier is waiting for the trucking company, which is short drivers to deliver inventory. The exhausted restaurant owner cannot find help. Parents need adequate and affordable child care. Our county lacks ample maternity services and my 92-year-old mom cannot find a specialist.
We wake up wondering how we can afford heating fuel this winter and how to put food on the table.
The most important issue facing NH is the economy in all that the economy connotes. Businesses cannot thrive in a volatile post-pandemic climate where a lag in available resources has strained productivity. We must also support human infrastructure for future growth, for the support of our communities and our health sectors. Food and energy security within a thriving economy, reproductive rights and services, robust public schools and the integration of clean energy initiatives into the utility sector will propel New Hampshire forward for this generation and the next.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.