I am the director of the Day Away Program, a ministry of Holy Trinity Parish in Bristol. I have not talked about The Day Away Program, which is held at Our Lady of Grace Church in Bristol, for quite some time due to the COVID pandemic. Day Away has not been open for two years and four months due to COVID. I do miss this beautiful program that provides much needed respite for our caregivers.
What is Day Away? It is a nondenominational/nonprofit ministry for adults with Alzheimer's disease or related dementia. We invite all families and caregivers from the surrounding towns of Bristol and Plymouth and Newfound area to consider Day Away. It is designed to provide a safe and comfortable atmosphere for our participants to help maintain their independence and encourage socialization, be mentally stimulated and remain active.
A volunteer once wrote, ”Our hearts are a little warmer, a little kinder, and a little stronger after a day at 'Day Away'." We are motivated by the words of scripture from Isaiah 49:15 "I will never forget you" which inspires the hospitality we offer, the safe environment we maintain, and the support and guidance we provide to the family and caregiver.
The heart of a volunteer is not measured in size but by the commitment to make a difference in the lives of others. Together with God we can make a person's yoke a little easier and their burden a little lighter.
The Day Away Program will open and I hope you will be a part of this beautiful program. I look forward to meeting with you. The "Power of One" — we have all heard this saying. Alone we can do so little, together we can do so much.
