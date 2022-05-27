To The Daily Sun,
I have five kids. They range is ages between almost four and 15. As my sons get closer to manhood, I often think about what I want most for them. Being 42, I know what awaits them and I know what mistakes I don’t want them to make in an unforgiving world.
Young men need to focus on themselves for a while before they commit to a woman. They need to become an expert at something and focus on a craft. They need to work hard and don’t burn bridges along the way because you never know when you might need one of those bridges.
Regarding relationships, I used to think it was best to find a partner who was the same race as you. The only thing that truly matters though is finding someone who loves you and is willing to walk side by side with you while you both face the challenges of life. If you find someone like that never let them go, no matter what race they are.
My daughter is three and has autism. I’m not quite sure what the future has in store for her but she has four brothers and a dad who would would do anything for her so she will be ok.
Ryan Murdough
Holderness
