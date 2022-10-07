To The Daily Sun,
I shouldn’t have to critique the Oct. 4 story on the vigil in Laconia, but there are too many falsehoods.
David Stamps repeated one of the most easily debunked lies about former President Donald Trump’s comments on Charlottesville. His “good people” comment was directed to the pro- and anti-statue and park name protesters, not the small group of violent actors (check YouTube).
The history of the use of the hooked cross goes back perhaps 7,000 years, from svastika, which means “good fortune” in Sanskrit. Look it up. While in modern times it is most often associated with the National Socialist Worker’s Party (NAZI) and the racism so prevalent in the 1930s, I find it notable that its use is automatically linked with hate and the far-right. Another possibility could be that the symbol was drawn to elicit a reaction. (Success, there.)
I agree with John Moriarty in that making a bigger deal that necessary would potentially encourage more vandalism. I am skeptical that this vigil will effectively send the message that “they’re not welcome in Laconia.” Is Mr. Stamps planning to run the vandals out on a rail? Just asking.
Regarding people supposedly “walking in and out of [a Franklin restaurant] with guns on and that sort of thing,” what is inherently wrong with carrying a firearm and what other things were allegedly occurring? Funny that I couldn’t find anything online about this issue. Also, if the owner chose not to allow customers to open carry, she could have easily posted her wishes on the door. It may be a surprise to many, but most lawful gun owners are very considerate.
The near-automatic assumption that gun carriers are “far right” ignores groups such as: Pink Pistols (LGBT), John Brown Gun Club (Black), Asian Americans & Pacific Islanders Gun Owners (Asian).
Food for thought.
Rick Notkin
Gilford
