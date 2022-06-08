To The Daily Sun,
There aren’t many candidates running for Congress in the upcoming midterm elections that have quite grasped my attention the way Tim Baxter has.
Rep. Baxter is a motivated, young Republican running for Congress in New Hampshire’s 1st Congressional district who has a proven record of fighting for limited government, conservative values, and our Constitutional rights. If elected to Congress, he will be the youngest member to ever serve.
Unlike his primary opponents, and in stark contrast to our sitting Congressman Chris Pappas, Baxter is committed to restoring individual liberty. After two years of government-mandated lockdowns, mask mandates, and vaccine requirements, America would really benefit from electing proven conservative fighters who have the courage, backbone, and experience needed to counter Nancy Pelosi's profligate spending and bad policy ideas.
As a longtime Republican and Constitutionalist, it’s refreshing to see a candidate running for Congress that puts an emphasis on our Bill of Rights. Rep. Baxter is not afraid to call out Big Tech’s censorship of conservative voices and stands his ground when the gun-grabbing Democrats find new ways to disarm law-abiding American citizens.
Could the choice be more clear? We need proven Constitutionally conservative leadership in Washington, before the Left even further undermines our Bill of Rights. The left-wing's constant threats to our freedoms coupled with the piercing silence from many in the "inside-the-beltway" D.C. Republican establishment make candidates like Tim Baxter a compelling choice.
I urge voters in New Hampshire's 1st Congressional district to join me in casting their vote for Tim Baxter on Tuesday, Sept. 13, as the first step towards replacing Congressman Chris Pappas and retaking the U.S. House of Representatives from the radical left.
Richard Tracy
Laconia
