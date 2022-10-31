Laconia has two school board seats that need filling Nov. 8. It is imperative that those positions be fill with highly qualified individuals. I’m endorsing Karin Salome and Kelly Carvona for those two school board openings.
Salome is running for the Ward 3 school board seat. She is a longtime resident who has raised her family in Laconia and her children graduated from the Laconia school system. Salome and her husband, Bob, are proud supporters of public education. She has demonstrated her commitment to our young people with her service to the Youth Sports program and role as trustee to the Lakes Region Scholarship Foundation. Salome had a career as registered nurse during which time she was heavily involvement with Partner for Public Health. All of these experiences sharpened her listening and collaborative skills.
Kelley Caravona is running for the Ward 2 school board seat. She has served youth, individuals and families in New Hampshire her entire career. Caravona is a hard worker who listens and believes in the importance of partnerships. Currently, Caravona is a support/crisis counselor for a local school district. She is passionate about education, advocating for the support of all students in reaching their potential. In 2017, she was named the New Hampshire Prevention Specialist of the Year for her contribution in the field of behavioral science. You have more than likely read her column in the Laconia Daily Sun titled “Ask Kelley.”
Both Caravona and Salome will be strong team members on the Laconia School Board. Please vote Karin Salome, Ward 3, and Kelley Caravona Ward 2, on Nov. 8.
