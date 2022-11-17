Over the last two years at different venues, most special of all the New Hampshire Statehouse, I have seen just what it takes to keep our state running, and how laws come about.
Whether it be bill writing, committees of conference or sitting in reps hall voting, needless to say it is a special and sometimes downright frustrating ride.
So when I went to my daughter's open house at Laconia Middle School I was excited to find out that the students in Jim Carmody's seventh grade social studies class are designing their own governments. I don't very often find myself to be ecstatic about what goes on in my daughter's school day, but for this I want to commend Jim for attempting to bring out creativity and a diplomatic vision in not only my daughter but her classmates, as well.
Our youngsters are the future of our nation whether they know it or not, and with social media and electronics being such a huge part of their daily lives, without a little push out into reality that vision of what they want their world and government to be might never make it to the surface.
My wish is that one day my daughter will be a second-generation representative for the City of Laconia and pick up where I leave off fighting the good fight and working toward a better life. With initiatives like this I have hope for our diplomatic and political future.
