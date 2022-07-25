To The Daily Sun,

I am puzzled by my being singled out for attack by several letter writers, cowards too anonymous to provide their names on nasty emails and voicemails, and even the governor, over what has been going on at the Gunstock Recreation Area. So, to set the record straight, I will provide some facts, not rumors or lies.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.