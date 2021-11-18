To The Daily Sun,
New Hampshire has 4,400 individual farm operations, managing over 470,000 acres worth of land. Many communities in Carroll County are home to several small farm operations that are integral to our local and state economy. Ensuring our state supports these farms and helps create free and fair markets is essential. Legislators have decided to look at establishing reforming regulations to help NH’s farms. Here are some bills I will be cosigning next year.
Rep. Jim Allard (R-Pittsfield) will be introducing LSR 2022-2148. This LSR seeks to allow raw milk sellers to sell raw milk ice cream and frozen yogurt. Most states which allow farmers and stores to sell raw milk products also allow these sellers to sell raw milk ice cream and frozen yogurt. NH’s laws have been lagging. Many small farm operations have been fined for selling these products, not realizing that the state differentiates between regular raw milk products and the frozen variety. An update to this law will allow our local farms to sell more regulated raw milk products and tap into a safe, growing market for consumers.
Rep. Judy Aron (R-South Acworth) is introducing LSR 2022-2016, establishing a committee to study regulations applicable to small businesses that sell food. The scope of this bill would specifically help retune regulations that affect NH’s small farms and grocers. Many of these regulations are over stringent, inconsistent, and hurt our local farms. The study committee created by this LSR would seek to create more consistency in our laws and promote fairer regulations that balance the needs of businesses and consumers.
As always, if you have any questions about these LSRs, please contact me at BrodieforNH@gmail.com or 603-387-4210. Thank you.
Rep. Brodie Deshaies
Wolfeboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.