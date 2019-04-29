To The Daily Sun,
I applaud the Daily Sun for printing letters from all points of view. In reference to Richard Davis’s letter in Wednesday’s Sun, I ask to you, do you really want our media editing out the blunt, often short-sighted ridiculously ignorant letters of certain members of our local community? It seems that there are quite a few far-left, far-right and far-OUT characters that write this paper frequently. It’s those of us who inhabit the reasonable center that equal the majority of the readers. Put your big-boy pants on, read these crazy letters and realize that there are people out there with that mindset. Then do your greatest amongst your circle of friends to continue to work to change things for the better. It’s the best you can do. In my opinion they certainly make for a good read (and often face-palm).
With that in mind, I absolutely loved Dylan Oliver’s letter about Mr. Ryan Murdough. Refusing to stoop to his level, rejecting his rhetoric and donating to the Holocaust Memorial Museum in his name was especially brilliant. I myself was at the Museum when it first opened and being there as well as being in many of the places in France that were devastated from World War II during my military career really cemented my belief that unequivocally, beyond any question, the Holocaust happened. Are the numbers exact? No, of course not. They are only estimates; there was no official with striped shirts running around officiating the affair with calculators. Who knows what the death count was, but one thing is for sure. The evil and devastation were unprecedented and there are only a few delusional simpletons around that try to come up with far-fetched reasons how it didn’t happen. It’s absurd and without a doubt a huge red-flag as what type of person they are.
Which brings me to Mr. Murdough. He has been quoted as saying in these very pages, “I believe all students would be better off if schools were separated by race and gender.”
Good one dude! All I’ll say to that is, you do know that diversity in genealogy leads to smarter, stronger people, right? As opposed to a bunch of closely related people multiplying, right? I’m scared to ask who your spouse is (or your parents). I could write for hours how wrong this statement is, but I think to most people of normal intelligent or higher it’s quite laughable.
Also, he goes on to say, “Here is some advice for today’s youth… 7 (for males) don’t have kids until your 30. 8) It’s ok to be white. 9) (for females) Don’t be a feminist. 10) don’t get fat.”
Those are really deep thoughts, Ryan. Although I wouldn’t expect anything else from a guy who promotes “The Turner Diaries” as good reading. I was going to read this piece of garbage to gain perspective of your point of view, but after reading over 20 reviews and a Wiki summary, I couldn’t bring myself to purchase it. By all accounts, it’s a weak piece of hate propaganda that is really focused on brainwashing angry 12-year-olds. It’s sole purpose is to play on the fears of feeble-minded cowards who are afraid of anything foreign to them and who are unable to adapt to change in a positive manner.
Here’s to diversity, to respecting others and to the thousands of good people working here continuing to make positive changes to our community instead of dwelling on the negative. Cheers, Laconia!
Thomas Lemay
Laconia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.