To The Daily Sun,
It has been my privilege and honor to have served as a Meredith Selectman for the past six years and I thank you for having elected me. I believe that we as a Select Board have done a good job of providing needed services, providing much needed facility enhancements, and all the while maintaining fiscal responsibility, and our town is in excellent financial condition.
After six years I feel it is time for someone new, with a new perspective and new ideas to step in, so I am not running for re-election. Our ballot this year will have two select board positions to fill, and we have three candidates offering to fill them. One of the positions has an incumbent, Jeanie Forrester, who is running for re-election. Jeanie is smart, decisive, insightful, and very knowledgeable of our town and its workings. I wholeheartedly endorse Jeanie and hope you will do yourself and the town a favor by re-electing her.
The other two candidates are Lynn Leighton and Michael Laurent. While I do not personally know either of them well enough to endorse, I am told by other select board members that both are very good candidates so either way we will be well served. Once again I want to thank you for having supported me, and also for all the financial and volunteer support you have given to our town. You have made it a great place to live.
Ray Moritz
Chair, Meredith Select Board
